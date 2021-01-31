Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 18,440,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.