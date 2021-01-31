GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 28,894 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.