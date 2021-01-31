Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

