Newton One Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 545 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 545 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

