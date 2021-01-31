Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUPBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

FUPBY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 9,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,431. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

