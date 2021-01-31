Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUPBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

FUPBY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 9,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,431. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

