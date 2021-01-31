Analysts Set CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts recently commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get CryoLife alerts:

NYSE:CRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. CryoLife’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.