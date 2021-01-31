Brokerages Set L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) PT at $40.00

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $40.76. 6,443,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $48.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.