Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

ABBV stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.