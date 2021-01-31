Gleason Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

