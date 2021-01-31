Gifto Hits Market Cap of $29.02 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $52.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.