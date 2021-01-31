Chromia Trading Up 22.2% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $16.26 million and $11.11 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia's official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

