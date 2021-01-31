Hyve (HYVE) Price Reaches $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $560,786.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve token can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00133825 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00275837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Token Trading

Hyve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.