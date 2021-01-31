Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 138,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,709,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 151,162 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

