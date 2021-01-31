Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Fanuc alerts:

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 289,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.