Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 5,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

