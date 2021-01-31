Short Interest in DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Expands By 228.6%

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DIRV remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,095. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. DirectView has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.27.

DirectView Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

