Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 268.8% in January

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GER traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $36.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

