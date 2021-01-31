First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,502,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

