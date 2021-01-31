Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Cap of $76.60 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $76.60 million and $6.95 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00005038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,713,936 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

