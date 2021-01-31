Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) versus Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head to Head Analysis

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gentex has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares Patrick Industries and Gentex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.69 $89.57 million $3.85 17.94 Gentex $1.86 billion 4.36 $424.68 million $1.66 19.91

Gentex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patrick Industries. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% Gentex 18.96% 16.59% 14.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patrick Industries and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gentex 2 2 5 0 2.33

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Gentex has a consensus price target of $29.84, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Gentex.

Summary

Gentex beats Patrick Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.