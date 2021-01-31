Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $21,432.63 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

