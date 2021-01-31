Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.15 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $11.15 million and $91,963.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

