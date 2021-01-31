Safex Token Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $26.33 million and $9,926.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

