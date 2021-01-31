Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 1,422,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,111. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.