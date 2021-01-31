$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

ABST stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 37,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,744. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

