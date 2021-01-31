Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

