BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

