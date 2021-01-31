Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.17. 3,411,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

