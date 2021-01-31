Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $730,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

VB traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $198.59. 1,343,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.81.

