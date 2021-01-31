Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.