Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.