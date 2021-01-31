Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

