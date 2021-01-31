Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

