iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $72.39. 42,149,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,913,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

