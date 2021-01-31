S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Zoetis by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 202,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $154.25. 1,977,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

