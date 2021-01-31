Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,602. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

