Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biotricity stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,722. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

