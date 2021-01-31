Omnitude Reaches One Day Volume of $56,453.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $40,937.19 and approximately $56,453.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ECOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.