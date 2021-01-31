Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $226,585.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.66 or 0.03987287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022461 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,746,068 coins and its circulating supply is 79,745,964 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

