district0x (DNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.61 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, district0x has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $75.17 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

district0x Profile

DNT is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling district0x

district0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.