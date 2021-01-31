Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0146

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $42,306.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00390493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,282,962 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

