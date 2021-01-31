Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $43.93. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

