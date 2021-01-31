Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CRXM remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 372,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
