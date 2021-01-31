Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.49 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $226.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

