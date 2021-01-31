Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $358.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.40 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $257.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. 4,443,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,325. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.