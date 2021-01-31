Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 376.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 502,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 780,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

