Mirrored Amazon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $260,238.00 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be bought for approximately $3,467.50 or 0.10565389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $260,238.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,895 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Token Trading

Mirrored Amazon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

