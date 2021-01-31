The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lessened by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 5,763,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.