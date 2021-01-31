Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Century Communities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 303,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.