-$0.07 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.09. Wix.com posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Wix.com stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.05. The company had a trading volume of 458,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,741. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

